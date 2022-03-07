Keanu Reeves Becomes Batman in the ‘League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Man, we go through Batman way quicker these days than we used to. Robert Pattinson’s tenure as the Dark Knight only officially started three days ago, and already there’s another movie Batman out there he has to compete with: Keanu Reeves, who will voice the Caped Crusader in the upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets.

You can hear Reeves’ Batman voice in the new League of Super-Pets trailer, which also features Dwayne Johnson voicing Superman’s dog Krypto, and Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound. The new trailer mostly focuses on Ace and Batman. From what we hear, Reeves actually is perfect as the voice of Batman. It’s also really adorable that Ace and Batman have matching pointy ears.

The rest of the cast includes John Krasinski as Superman, Marc Maron as Lex Luthor, and then Vanessa Bayer, Diego Luna, and Natasha Lyonne as the rest of the members of the so-called League of Super-Pets. Check out the trailer below:

Here is the League of Super-Pets’ official synopsis:

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes.

DC League of Super-Pets is scheduled to open exclusively in theaters on May 20, 2022. Something tells me this Batman movie will be a little lighter than The Batman, which is in theaters now. Just a hunch.

