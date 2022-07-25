Kevin Hart Buys Chris Rock a Goat Named Will Smith

Kevin Hart recently poked fun at Will Smith's infamous Chris Rock slap while also paying homage to the veteran comedian by gifting Rock a live goat named after the Fresh Prince.

On July 23, Kevin Hart and Chris Rock performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of their Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed Tour. The show featured a guest appearance from Dave Chappelle and a goat named Will Smith.

Video from the incident shows all three men onstage along with a goat on a leash.

"You have to keep the goat. I bought you the fucking goat," Kevin says.

"I have an apartment, Kevin. They barely let niggas in there," Chris replies.

Dave Chappelle then questions what Chris is going to to name the animal. Kevin announces that the goat already has a name.

"The name is Will Smith," Kevin reveals. "What?" he questions when the crowd breaks out in laughter.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock back in March at the 2022 Oscars for making a joke about Will's wife is something the rapper-turned-actor will have a hard time living down. Besides the scrutiny from his peers, Will Smith has reportedly been banned from attending the Academy Awards for the next decade. Will has since apologized for his actions.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he wrote in a statement on social media. "My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Chris Rock has been able to joke about the situation since the incident. Back in May, he joked that he got slapped by the "softest nigga that ever rapped."

See Video of Kevin Hart Gifting Chris Rock a Live Goat Named Will Smith Below