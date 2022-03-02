Kim Kardashian Wins Divorce Against Kanye West – Report

It looks like Kim Kardashian is single again.

According to a report on TMZ, published on Wednesday (March 2), Kim Kardashian has purportedly won her divorce case after a judge granted her request to dissolve her marriage to Kanye West.

Kim appeared on satellite video while Kanye was noticeably absent during the court hearing. As reported, Kanye fired his fourth divorce attorney, Chris Melcher, and replaced him with Samantha Spector, according to Billboard.

Spector represented Dr. Dre's ex-wife, Nicole Young, in their legal separation after over 20 years of marriage.

At the proceedings, Kanye's lawyer didn’t object to the judge restoring Kim's single status. However, she did list some caveats requested from Kanye. Ye’s attorney reportedly told the judge that Kanye wants to get reimbursed for monies that are supposed to be split up between them to be saved in case either of them dies, which the judge granted.

However, the judge denied the other two conditions: the transfer of any assets Kim had in her trust, and if Kim does remarry, she would waive any spousal privileges with her new husband, which means that any custody-related conversation between Kim and her new spouse would be able to be used in court.

Kim and Kanye’s divorce saga began last January when Kim hired attorney Laura Wasser to handle her divorce litigation. Since then, Kim and Kanye’s separation has been tumultuous. Kim had asked Kanye to keep their divorce hearings private, but he hasn’t done so, which Kim claims has caused her "emotional distress."

Just last week, Kanye West filed court papers challenging Kim K.'s claims that she read something online, allegedly by Kanye, which she alleges is misinformation. But Kanye reportedly told the judge that the rapper's Instagram posts about her should not be admissible in court because she doesn’t know if he wrote them or not.

Additionally, Kanye blasted Kim on social media, alleging she would not allow him to attend his daughter Chicago's birthday party. Ye also dissed Kim’s boyfriend, Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, on Instagram and on The Game's song "Eazy."

XXL has reached out to Kim Kardashian’s rep, Kanye West’s attorney as well as his rep for comment.