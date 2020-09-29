Kind-hearted Strangers Raise $12,000 for 89-Year-Old Pizza Guy

If you need a feel good moment in your day, I can help you with that. This is the story of an 89-year-old pizza delivery guy who just got a huge surprise thanks to kind-hearted strangers.

This story comes courtesy of KSL-TV in Salt Lake City. The pizza delivery guy is named Derlin Newey. He delivers pizza for Papa Johns in that area working around 30 hours a week. Carlos Valdez and his family loved Derlin so much they would request him when they ordered pizza because of his kindness. They have thousands of followers on Tik Tok who loved the videos they shared of his kindness on deliveries. They came up with the idea of raising money to help Derlin not have to work so much at his age. This was the result.

They raised over $12,000 and surprised Derlin with it in this video.

I'm not crying. You're crying. How awesome that complete strangers would care so much about the needs of an 89-year-old man living by himself? This made my day and I hope it makes yours, too.