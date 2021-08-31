Laramie is Home to Wyoming’s Best Plant-Based Restaurant

Historically, you might not think that Wyoming would be a state that is keen on the idea of plant-based restaurants. Usually when people come through Wyoming, the first thing on their mind is, 'Where can I find the best steak?'. However, as the culture has changed in recent years, more and more plant-based foods and restaurants are more abundant throughout the country, and that includes Wyoming.

Some people are vegans, some are vegetarians, and there are some people that just want to change their lifestyle and eat healthier options. Now that plant-based foods have become available at restaurants, customers are taking advantage. And recently, the food publication known as 'Eat This, Not That' decided to find out what the best plant-based restaurant is in every state. It just so happens, southeast Wyoming is home to that spot and it's in Laramie at Sweet Melissa Cafe.

Here's what 'Eat This, Not That' said about why they picked Sweet Melissa Cafe as Wyoming's best plant-based restaurant:

The Sweet Melissa Cafe in Laramie has been a haven for plant-based diners and "homesick vegetarians" since 1999. It has classic cafe eats, like salads, soups, and sandwiches, plus vegetarian and vegan entrees including enchiladas, ravioli, and a Cuban plate. The restaurant doubles as a tavern, too with a selection of cocktails such as the Iced Spiked Chai and the Key Lime Pie Martini.

As mentioned, the restaurant doubles as a tavern with several drinks that sound fantastic on their drink menu. So in case you're not all about the food menu, have a beverage. But judging from their food menu, as someone who is neither vegan nor vegetarian, I'd still be down to try just about anything on there.

But there's your plant-based spot, Wyoming! It's at 213 S. First St. in Laramie. Whether you're vegan, vegetarian, just wanting a healthier lifestyle, or maybe you just want a good adult beverage, try them out!

