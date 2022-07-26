Laramie Restaurant Makes List of Top Spots for Foodies in Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming has plenty of great restaurants, as well as fantastic food trucks! However, it's unfortunate that most of the time when you look up the top restaurants in the Cowboy State and you will often see a place from Jackson at the top of the list. It happens way too often. Granted there are some awesome spots in that corner of the state, but we can hold our own down here when it comes to restaurants too. One Laramie restaurant in particular did just that recently.

The travel publication knowns as 'Trips To Discover' recently revealed their 'Top 8 Wyoming Restaurants for Foodies'. And while Jackson had some spots show up on there, Laramie also had a spot make the list. The list did not even rank the spots, so for all we know, this could very well take the top spot. It's good enough to so why not?

Making 'Trips + Discover's list of the top Wyoming restaurants for foodies was Sweet Melissa in Laramie. Here's what 'Trips + Discover' had to say about Sweet Melissa making their list:

If meat dishes aren’t really your thing, definitely make a point to visit Sweet Melissa’s in Laramie. This is a casual restaurant that specializes in vegetarian fare, organic beers, and has a chill vibe. Sweet Melissa’s has been serving comfort food for vegetarians since 1999. It serves lunch, dinner, and drinks, and it’s good for kids too. Front Street Tavern is a part of this restaurant and serves up local brews. Menu favorites include sandwiches like the seitan gyro and the hula burger made with a lentil or black bean patty. Also, try the grilled hummus sandwich and the quiche of the day. Sweet Melissa’s is open every day except for Sunday from 11am to 9pm.

You may recall that Sweet Melissa was also featured on the Food Network's 'Diners, Drive Ins and Dives earlier this year as well.

Not only that, but earlier this year, they were also recognized for having the 'Best Mac & Cheese in Wyoming' by 'Eat This, Not That'. So you can see why Sweet Melissa would be well deserving to be recognized as one of the top spots in the state for foodies.

If you haven't been to Sweet Melissa's, be sure to make your way to 213 S. 1st Street in Laramie for one of the top restaurants in the Cowboy State!

