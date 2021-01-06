Law Enforcement Respond to Kelly Walsh High School Over ‘Potential Safety Concern’
The Natrona County School District says local law enforcement responded to Kelly Walsh High School over a "potential safety concern to the school."
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Officials say police responded immediately and contained the situation.
All students and staff are safe. School operations are back to normal and there was no direct impact to the school.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
This post will be updated.