Leonardo DiCaprio's Victorian rental in Aspen has sold for $8.7 million. The home has a heated driveway and is located at the base of Aspen Mountain.

The nearly 4,000 square foot rental is where DiCaprio likes to stay when he visits Aspen, according to Dirt.

The Victorian has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sits on a .13 acre lot. Aspen, Colo. is often frequented by celebrities such as the Kardashian family, Mariah Carey, the Hadid sisters and more.

From the 1,200-bottle wine cellar to the six private balconies and close proximity to the slopes, this Victorian seems like the perfect place for a luxury getaway.

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's Aspen Rental Home Take a look inside Leonardo DiCaprio's former Aspen rental, which sold for $8.7 million and has many glamorous amenities.