Lightyear Trailer: The Origin Story of the Human Buzz Lightyear

What is beyond infinity? For Buzz Lightyear, it seems to be a movie that’s not about him as a toy but as a real person. (Or, like, a supposedly real but still animated person.)

That’s Pixar’s pitch for Lightyear. It’s a Buzz Lightyear movie without Woody or any of the other toys — or any toys at all. This isn’t a toy Buzz. This is, as the film’s star Chris Evans so eloquently put it in an already famous tweet, “the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on.” Everyone got that?

The first trailer for the film makes it look like a pretty straightforward sci-fi adventure, with perhaps a little bit of comedy in it. While the animation style certainly recalls past Pixar movies (and Buzz still looks like the toy, if less outrageously proportioned) it doesn’t necessarily feel like a Pixar movie. At least from the trailer. See for yourself below:

Here was Chris Evans’ comment on the project:

The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life. Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.

Lightyear is scheduled to open in theaters on June 17, 2022.