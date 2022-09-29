Lil Wayne has put his Miami mansion on the market for an asking price of $29.5 million.

On Tuesday (Sept. 27), TMZ revealed Lil Wayne is looking for a buyer for his posh abode on Allison Island in the swank neighborhood of La Gorce in North Beach of Miami. Tunechi had the home built in 2017. According to the listing on TopTenRealEstateDeals, it contains seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms plus two half bathrooms. The mansion boasts a 10,632 square-foot interior, which includes a media room, elevator and wine cellar. The property also includes an infinity pool, bar, three-car garage and a dock.

As for the place where Lil Wayne rests his head, the master suite features primary baths, a huge walk-in closet, a sitting area, floor-to-ceiling windows and a terrace. The kitchen contains "custom Italian cabinetry and Subzero & Wolf appliances" while there is also an additional kitchen with staff quarters. The waterfront property sits on just over a half-acre of land and is positioned in a community that has 24-hour guard gated security. Wayne is looking to make a big profit off the home as he reportedly only spent $16.8 million for it.

Lil Wayne isn't the only rapper in his circle to recently make major real estate moves. Back in March, Drake bought a $75 million mansion in Los Angeles' famous 90210 area code. In June, Drake sold his mansion in L.A.'s exclusive Hidden Hills neighborhood for $12 million. Back in 2018, Birdman put up his Palm Island, Fla. mansion for sale for $15.5 million. He reportedly sold the home for $10.8 million in 2020. The home is currently on the market for $35 million.

