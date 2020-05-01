LIVE STREAM: 104.7 KISS-FM Virtual Prom is Happening Now

High school students: it’s been a tough end to your year, but never fear - 104.7 KISS-FM and Greiner Ford are saving prom!

Join DJ Nyke in the mix from now until midnight for Casper’s first ever virtual prom – commercial-free and live on 104.7, KISS mobile, YouTube, Facebook live, Alexa, and Instagram.

Message requests and shout outs via KISS mobile, and send in your social distance selfies now until 10:00pm – we’ll crown a virtual prom king and queen at the end of the night, and send you each $200 worth of gas cards from Hat Six Travel Center, plus free take out from Texas Roadhouse.

Brought to you by Greiner Ford, powered by Lithia.