This February will see an awesome wrestling event making its way to the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Coming up on Saturday, February 25th, 2023, Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling is coming to Casper.

For those that have never witnessed the show before, the official Dwarfanators websites states:

We the Dwarfanators will surely excite and delight audiences of all ages and hey, take note! This is not your average midget, micro, dwarf, or any little people wrestling show. We the Dwarfanators just welcome the Mini Luchadores from Mexico who is trained in the art of high-flying aerial moves, and death-defying maneuvers, and they are masked warriors that put on the best bad-ass show that you ever have. We are small in stature, but we pack a powerful punch! We have been touring for over 15yrs now and selling out shows in event centers, nightclubs, arenas, fairgrounds, and many more!!! We flip, fly, toss and soar through the air, performing jaw-dropping stunts that will leave you on the edge of your seat! If you’re looking for family-friendly entertainment that is sure to be a hit with everyone, then our Dwarf wrestling show is the perfect event for you! So, bring your family and friends and get ready for an unforgettable experience! So what are you waiting for? Experience the BEST Dwarf wrestling show today!

Get our free mobile app

The event is for all ages and it's sure to be fun for both hardcore wrestling aficionados and the casual fans.

For more details and ticket pricing and availability, visit the official Facebook event page here.

30 Wishlist Places For Casper to Eat, Play and Shop