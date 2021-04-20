Dax Shepard helped Macklemore feel less alone during a sobriety slip.

On Monday (April 19), while appearing on Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Macklemore — born Ben Haggerty — candidly discussed his struggle with sobriety, admitting that he relapsed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in September, Shepard opened up about his own struggle with opioids following surgery for a motorcycle crash, revealing he had become hooked on his strong prescription pills after spending 16 years sober.

The "Thrift Shop" rapper admitted that Shepard's public acknowledgment of his drug troubles “resonated” with him, as he was in recovery once again following a sobriety setback.

"I really, really resonated with the episode where you talked about your relapse, and... I cried," the musician shared during the interview. "It made me feel, as someone that had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I'm not alone.”

"The beautiful thing about recovery is when we do that, it lets other people feel that they're not alone, and they can actually open up and share about that s--t. It made me feel as someone who had relapsed again, like a month or two before, that I'm not alone, it's OK that I did this s--t again, it's what we [addicts] do."

Macklemore previously entered rehab in 2008 and 2011. He explained to Shepard that he no longer counts how many days or months he's been clean and that he's constantly working on bettering himself.

"A recovery cliche is that you didn't lose your 16 years, I mean, I think you say it in that episode... and I think that's something for me to come back to," Macklemore told Shepard.

"Look, I've been in and out of the [recovery meeting] rooms for 11 years, I don't know how much time I have today, seven, eight months, I don't really count anymore," he continued. "I've spent most of the last 11 years in recovery, and it's made me who I am, and yes, there's been periods of my life in these last 11 years that are really dark, that have caused my wife a lot of pain, that have caused people that love me a lot of pain, a lot of worry, I've compromised my life and other people around me, I've done things that I'm not proud of, but I do have that foundational level of 10 years of recovery, and I'm f---ing proud of that."

Macklemore revealed last week that he and wife Tricia Davis are expecting their third child this summer. They share two daughters: Sloane Ava Simone and Colette Koala.