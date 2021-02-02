A routine traffic stop for speeding in Casper last month yielded much more than that for authorities.

That's according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Natrona County District Court where California resident Kraig Allen Butler is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver along with a single charge of possession of a controlled substance - felony weight.

His charges were bound over from Natrona County Circuit Court last week.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper pulled Butler over for speeding on Outer Drive. Butler was reported traveling 81 in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper immediately smelled raw marijuana, court documents state.

Butler and his passenger then got out of the vehicle so the trooper could search it.

Court documents allege the trooper found nearly 4 ounces of suspected cocaine and 18.5 pounds of marijuana flowers. Additionally, the trooper allegedly found more than a pound of suspected THC shatter, a half-pound of THC wax, 110 THC vape cartridges, 27 THC vaporizers and 130 types of suspected THC edibles.

Along with the drugs, troopers reportedly located a Glock 23 Gen 4 and .38 Special handgun.

Agents from the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation arrived on scene, the affidavit states. There, Butler reportedly told them that he was on his way from California to North Dakota to visit his mother who had COVID.

He also claimed that all of the drugs in the vehicle were his and were for personal use. Butler allegedly said he bought the guns off the streets.

Court documents state the investigation is ongoing and DCI agents are working to determine where the guns came from.

A mugshot for Butler was not immediately available.