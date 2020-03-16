Man Arrested For Murder In Vehicle-Pedestrian Crash Near Casper

A Casper man who was under investigation for a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that left a woman dead is being held at the Natrona County Detention Center on recommended second-degree murder and aggravated assault charges.

Natrona County Sheriff's Office Investigative Sgt. Taylor Courtney said Monday morning that Jerald Fallon is being charged in connection to the incident on Feb. 29.

Immediately after the crash, the sheriff's office began looking for Fallon, whom they identified as a witness at the time.

Earlier this month, the Natrona County Coroner's Office identified the woman who died as 42-year-old Kelly Marie Black.

Fallon is expected to make his initial court appearance Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.