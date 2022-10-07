Supreme Court Affirms 30 to 40 Year Sentence of James Wallace for Second Degree Murder

The Wyoming Supreme Court affirmed the Laramie County District Court's judgment and sentencing of James Brian Wallace of Cheyenne on Wednesday.

Wallace, 51, filed an appeal to challenge the District Court's judgement on October 19, 2021.

Read More: Wallace was found guilty of second degree murder after killing his mother, 80 year old Carol Wallace, in May 2019.

Wallace was permitted to file with the Court a pro se brief specifying the issues he asked the Court to consider in the appeal on or before September 26 of this year.

According to court documents, Wallace did not file the pro se brief or other pleading in the time allotted.

Court documents said that "the Laramie County District Court's October 19, 2021, judgment and sentence be, and the same hereby is, affirmed."

