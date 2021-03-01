An affidavit of probable cause filed in the shooting death of a Casper man details the events that led to the January 13 fatal shooting.

Fifty-three-year-old Olinza Head is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Eugene Hogan III. He made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court after he was arrested last week.

He's currently being held on $250,000 cash or surety bond.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, police were called to the 4700 block of Tranquility Way at roughly 7:22 p.m. January 13 for a reported suicide attempt. When officers arrived, they found Hogan on the floor near a bed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS personnel pronounced Hogan dead at the scene at roughly 7:30 p.m.

The affidavit states that through the course of an investigation, police learned that Headd left his apartment at roughly 6 p.m. January 13 after retrieving a handgun from his nightstand.

Court documents state Headd arrived at Hogan's apartment at roughly 6:15 p.m.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police Headd walked up three flights of stairs and took two cell phones from a witness standing outside of Hogan's apartment door. Without knocking, Headd entered Hogan's apartment. Headd allegedly confronted Hogan, who was lying on a bed. The affidavit states Hogan held his hands in the air before Headd shot him a single time.

Then, the affidavit states, Hogan fell to the floor and Headd shot him two more times.

Headd also allegedly pointed the gun in a witness's face before walking out of the apartment.

At roughly 12:15 a.m. January 14, Headd was spotted walking in the 6000 block of East Second Street. He was taken to the police department, questioned and released, court documents state.

The affidavit states that detectives spoke with members of Headd's church on January 20 and 22. Several members reportedly told police that after a January 17 service concluded, Headd stood up and publicly announced that he shot and killed a man.

A preliminary hearing which will determine whether enough evidence exists to charge Headd in Natrona County District Court has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, Headd could face 20 years to life behind bars.