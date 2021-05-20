Murder Charges In Fatal Shooting Head To Natrona County District Court

Second-degree murder charges in a Casper shooting earlier this year have been bound over to district court.

Olinza Headd is charged with second-degree murder in the January 13 fatal shooting of Eugene Hogan III. Headd has not had an opportunity to enter a plea to the charges.

Additionally, a trial date has not yet been scheduled. If convicted, Headd would face between 20 years and life behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the 4700 block of Tranquility Way at roughly 7:20 p.m. January 13 for a reported suicide attempt.

But when officers arrived, they found Hogan laying on the floor near a bed suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, court documents state.

He was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

The affidavit states that through the course of an investigation, police learned that Headd left his apartment at roughly 6 p.m. January 13 after retrieving a handgun from his nightstand.

Court documents state Headd arrived at Hogan's apartment at roughly 6:15 p.m.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police Headd walked up three flights of stairs and took two cell phones from a witness standing outside of Hogan's apartment door. Without knocking, Headd entered Hogan's apartment. Headd allegedly confronted Hogan, who was lying on a bed. The affidavit states Hogan held his hands in the air before Headd shot him a single time.

Then, the affidavit states, Hogan fell to the floor and Headd shot him two more times.

Headd also allegedly pointed the gun in a witness's face before walking out of the apartment.

At roughly 12:15 a.m. January 14, Headd was spotted walking in the 6000 block of East Second Street. He was taken to the police department, questioned and released, court documents state.

The affidavit states that detectives spoke with members of Headd's church on January 20 and 22. Several members reportedly told police that after a January 17 service concluded, Headd stood up and publicly announced that he shot and killed a man.