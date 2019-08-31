Man Seriously Injured in Motorcycle vs. Car Crash in Casper

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in a crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Saturday evening.

At 6 p.m, Casper police responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at Country Club Road and Wyoming Boulevard. A four-door passenger sedan was traveling east and the motorcycle was traveling west, according to Casper Police Department statement.

The adult and two minors in the sedan were not injured.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Wyoming Boulevard is closed to all westbound traffic from 21st Street to McKinley. Country Club Road from 24th Street to Wyoming Boulevard is also closed. The closures will remain in effect for several hours until Casper police complete their response and investigation.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

No further information has been released.