Many Report Feeling Significant Quake Near Tetons, USGS Confirms

It wasn't a super shaker, but there was a significant earthquake in the Tetons today that many reported feeling. The USGS has confirmed this quake did happen.

According to the USGS, this was a 3.6 magnitude quake centered to the east of Kelly, Wyoming.

USGS

The official USGS site indicates that as of this writing, 67 people on both sides of the Grand Teton area had reported feeling this quake.

USGS

Jackson Hole News & Guide also reported this quake was one that was actually felt. I mention the "actually felt" as being significant since there are hundreds of Yellowstone-area quakes every month. Most of them fall in the 1.0 to 2.0 range and wouldn't even rearrange your china if you were at the epicenter.

The University of Utah Seismology website is a great follow if you're interested in Yellowstone and/or Teton earthquakes. Along with the USGS earthquake site, that will tell you all you need to know about quakes in our region.