Massive Family Compound In Wyoming Has Three Amazing Living Areas

It's a dream of mine to someday own a home where my kids can comfortably come to visit me with their families.

In my mind, it'll need to be located in a fabulous part of the world that will entice them to visit.

The problem is, with five children, it will need to be a pretty large home...

This is why I was so excited when I found this massive family compound in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Fabulous location, check.

Large Home, check check check.

The main house is composed of two separate living areas and has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The indoor living space of the main home is 8,496 sqft, and it has 3,000 sqft of outdoor living space between the patio and deck.

The guest home has three bedrooms and a wonderful deck area.

The original home was built in 1975, but in 2019 the entire property underwent a massive multi-million dollar renovation.

The property is "only" 7 acres, but it is located adjacent to the 215-acre Puzzleface Ranch, now under conservation easement, assuring the new owners will have fabulous views for decades to come.

It has air conditioning and year-round access.

How much does this property cost?

$16,250,000.

