Matt Damon Only Recently Stopped Using the ‘F-Slur’ Following His Daughter’s Demand

Matt Damon says he only recently retired a homophobic slur from his vocabulary.

The actor sat down for an interview with The Sunday Times to promote his new movie, Stillwater. During the conversation, he revealed that one of his daughters recently convinced him to not say a homophobic slur. (Damon and his wife Luciana share four daughters, and it's unclear which daughter demanded that he not use the harmful word.)

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” he told the outlet. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”

Though it's questionable why the actor was still using such a harmful slur in 2021, Damon claims he now understands the changing landscape of media and the world and is trying to choose his words more carefully.

“Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview]," he continued. "Now your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible. Everyone needs clicks."

"Before it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the news," Damon added. "But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the f--- up more.”

Damon's new film, Stillwater, which is reportedly based on the Amanda Knox story, has received significant backlash from the public, including Knox herself.

Knox claims that the film exploits her life and trauma. In a personal blog post, she wrote that she is still associated with a crime she says she didn't commit.