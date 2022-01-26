McDonald’s Limited Time Menu to Include Fan-Created ‘Menu Hacks’

Get your taste buds ready! McDonald's has a new menu featuring combinations of your favorite menu hacks.

McDonald’s is launching a limited-time menu that will include viral item hacks from social media. The fast-food chain plans to launch the new exclusive menu with four new items on Jan. 31.

McDonald's Menu Hacks lineup will include: the Hash Brown McMuffin; the Crunchy Double; the Land, Air & Sea; and the Surf + Turf.

The Hash Brown McMuffin will be only available during breakfast hours. Regular customers may already know that this sandwich is made with a Sausage McMuffin with egg and a hash brown.

The Crunchy Double features a Double Cheeseburger with Chicken McNuggets topped with the franchise's famous Tangy BBQ sauce. The Land, Air & Sea is a McChick topped with a Big Mac and a Filet-o-Fish. Quite the filling entree.

The first three new menu items will be available to order both in store and via the McDonald's app.

However, the fourth item, the Surf + Turf, is exclusive to the app and McDelivery. The Surf + Turf is a Filet-o-Fish and Double Cheeseburger combined.

Don't get too excited, though: Customers will have to personally assemble the Menu Hacks items themselves "because that's half the fun!"

"From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald's order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been 'our menu' – the menu belongs to our fans," Jennifer Healan, Vice President, U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement for McDonald's USA, said in a statement.

"We're excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus. I personally can't wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK."