Can you imagine donating an organ to your significant other only to be cheated on and broken up with? It apparently happened to one woman who shared her story on TikTok.

TikTok user @Colleeeniie, a.k.a. Colleen Le, posted a series of videos detailing how she donated a kidney to her now ex-boyfriend six years ago. According to Colleen, before they began dating he explained to her that he had been diagnosed with a chronic kidney disease when he was a teenager.

"I decided to get tested to see if we were a match because I didn’t want to watch him die," Colleen shares in one TikTok, per The Independent.

When the results showed they were a match, she didn't hesitate to undergo the surgery to hopefully save and improve her ex's life.

Just seven months after her life-changing donation, however, her boyfriend at the time allegedly betrayed her.

As Colleen tells it, he went to a bachelor party in Las Vegas with friends from his church. She didn't think anything of it because he said he was a Christian and she believed he was an honest man. However, when he returned he revealed that he had cheated on her.

She ended up taking him back after several arguments and discussions. However, three months later, he broke up with her over the phone.

In another video shared to TikTok, she claims that he told her, “You only donated your kidney to look good.”

She later received unsolicited "words of advice" from her ex's friend during her graduation party. The friend allegedly told her: “Not everyone needs to know that [you] gave him your f---ingg kidney ... y’all broke up”.

The TikTok videos about Colleen's donation and her doomed relationship have gone viral.

She has received over 13 million views and more than 3 million likes on the clips, and nearly all the comments are in support of Colleen.

