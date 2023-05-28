Memorial Day Forecast: Mostly Sunny with Slight Chance of Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms
The National Weather Service is predicting a sunny Memorial Day with a 30% chance of precipitation. There's a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Wednesday's temps will reach 80 degrees with a slight chance of rain and thunder.
By Thursday the odds of rain and thunder increase to ~70%.
