Natrona County Arrest Log (5/25/23 – 5/26/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Get our free mobile app

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Cefus Wood, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Gabriel Gonzales, 51 - Failure to Appear

Stephanie Campbell, 44 - Failure to Comply

Heather Prodanovich, 29 - Failure to Comply

Dylan Adkins, 21 - District Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

Hailey Waller, 28 - County Warrant, Malicious Mischief - Structure, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Marijuana, Failure to appear

Coleman Stanger, 29 - Malicious Mischief - Structure, Possession of Marijuana,

Paul Christensen, 54 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Eron Holbert, 28 - Courtesy Hold

A'Dan Monroe, 18 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Oscar Herrara-Banks, 43 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Clarence Sifore, 54 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams, Hold for Probation and Parole

Loryjay Sunrhodes, 43 - Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance

Cecil Littlewhirlwind, 43 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Festival Beartrap Summer Festival is almost here, and we can't wait. Here is what you need to bring to ensure you and your family have the best time ever!