Natrona County Arrest Log (4/23/24 – 4/24/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Preston Mooney, 23 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Tristan Pedraza, 26 - Courtesy Hold

Andrew Bearing, 29 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant

Bryan Pickett, 63 - Resisting Arrest

Devon Schroyer, 49 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary

Ashley Houghton, 32 - Failure to Comply

Andrew Kelly, 49 - NCIC Hit

Joshua Roberts, 45 - Camping Restricted - Public

Brandon Sears, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Kert Dersch, 61 - Escape: Felony Convitcion

Dalton Griswold, 31 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Lawrence Jordan, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Kenneth Richards, 35 - Failure to Comply

Charlyn Garcia, 23 - DUI

