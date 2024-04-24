Natrona County Arrest Log (4/23/24 – 4/24/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Preston Mooney, 23 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Tristan Pedraza, 26 - Courtesy Hold
- Andrew Bearing, 29 - Failure to Comply, District Court Bench Warrant
- Bryan Pickett, 63 - Resisting Arrest
- Devon Schroyer, 49 - Hold for Wyoming State Penitentiary
- Ashley Houghton, 32 - Failure to Comply
- Andrew Kelly, 49 - NCIC Hit
- Joshua Roberts, 45 - Camping Restricted - Public
- Brandon Sears, 32 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Kert Dersch, 61 - Escape: Felony Convitcion
- Dalton Griswold, 31 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Lawrence Jordan, 36 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Kenneth Richards, 35 - Failure to Comply
- Charlyn Garcia, 23 - DUI
