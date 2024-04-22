Natrona County Arrest Log (4/19/24 – 4/22/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jacob Galloway, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Tasmia Wilson-Beardontwalk, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Public Intoxication
- Victor Roldan, 40 - Serve Jail Time
- Tiffany Root, 39 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
- Sylvester Saunders, 72 - Failure to Comply
- Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication
- John Gallaway, 39 - Serving Weekends
- Christina Gates, 57 - Public Intoxication
- James Hitt, 66 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Kenneth Siemers, 55 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure
- Matthew Rimer, 52 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container
- Jessie Valencia, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- John Hubbard, 43 - Reckless Driving, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability
- Ronald Beghtel, 65 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or II, Valid Drivers License
- Amber Wilhite, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years
- Duane Evenson, 56 - Public Intoxication
- Alvin Winckler, 66 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal entry, Open Container,
- Renee Harned, 50 - Failure to Appear
- Vincent Ooka, 60 - Failure to Appear
- Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Matthew Scheffler, 38 - Resisting Arrest, Trespassing
- Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Failure to Comply
- Shawna Springer, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply
- David Dryden, 52 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Karlin Carlson, 18 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol
- Joseph Qualle, 44 - Fishing required Under 14, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 Oz or Less
