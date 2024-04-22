Natrona County Arrest Log (4/19/24 – 4/22/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jacob Galloway, 33 - District Court Bench Warrant

Tasmia Wilson-Beardontwalk, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Charlette Whiteman-Bearing, 46 - Public Intoxication

Victor Roldan, 40 - Serve Jail Time

Tiffany Root, 39 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

Sylvester Saunders, 72 - Failure to Comply

Thomas Brown, 52 - Public Intoxication

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Richard Morales, 60 - Public Intoxication

John Gallaway, 39 - Serving Weekends

Christina Gates, 57 - Public Intoxication

James Hitt, 66 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Kenneth Siemers, 55 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited - Structure

Matthew Rimer, 52 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Open Container

Jessie Valencia, 44 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Jonathan Blake, 64 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

John Hubbard, 43 - Reckless Driving, Leave the Scene of Accident - Property Damage, Insurance Violation - No Current Liability

Ronald Beghtel, 65 - DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II or II, Valid Drivers License

Amber Wilhite, 35 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 Grams, DUI: Controlled Substance - 1st Offense Within 10 Years

Duane Evenson, 56 - Public Intoxication

Alvin Winckler, 66 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Criminal entry, Open Container,

Renee Harned, 50 - Failure to Appear

Vincent Ooka, 60 - Failure to Appear

Carol Hughes, 58 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Matthew Scheffler, 38 - Resisting Arrest, Trespassing

Kristofer Schultz, 49 - Failure to Comply

Shawna Springer, 45 - District Court Bench Warrant, Failure to Comply

David Dryden, 52 - Failure to Comply, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Karlin Carlson, 18 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Liquor Law - Minor Possesses Alcohol

Joseph Qualle, 44 - Fishing required Under 14, Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 Oz or Less

