Natrona County Arrest Log (4/17/24 – 4/18/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Joshua McLean, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Burdick Seminold, 59 - Contract Hold

Sandra Munoz, 40 - Contract Hold

Jason Wall, 37 - Courtesy Hold

Benjamin Croley, 44 - Contract Hold

Jaymes Scott, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Joseph Meyers, 40 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Open Container, Illegal Use of Horn

Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication

Dyllon Walsh, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less , Accessory After the Fact: Misdemeanor Crime

Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication

Shane Pitman, 51 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest

