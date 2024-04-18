Natrona County Arrest Log (4/17/24 – 4/18/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Joshua McLean, 42 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Burdick Seminold, 59 - Contract Hold
- Sandra Munoz, 40 - Contract Hold
- Jason Wall, 37 - Courtesy Hold
- Benjamin Croley, 44 - Contract Hold
- Jaymes Scott, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Joseph Meyers, 40 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense), Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, Open Container, Illegal Use of Horn
- Sunshine Wilson, 41 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Donald Smith, 60 - Public Intoxication
- Dyllon Walsh, 18 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less , Accessory After the Fact: Misdemeanor Crime
- Dustin Bigmedicine, 43 - Public Intoxication
- Shane Pitman, 51 - Public Intoxication, Resisting Arrest
