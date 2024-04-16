Natrona County Arrest Log (4/15/24 – 4/16/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Noah Dewitt, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Donald Young, 61 - Failure to Comply
- Shalene Smith, 32 - DUI, Drive Vehicle Within Single Lane, Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense
- Shakeyah Brown, 27 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Tara Worden, 38 - Serve Jail Time
- Kimberly Benoit, 56 - Drive Without Interlock Device - 1st Offense, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Angelo Arvizo, 40 - Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest
- Brandon Pederson, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Randi Phelps, 34 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Anthony McKeen, 21 - Failure to Comply
- Holly Olsen, 44 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Rodney Liesinger, 49 - Public Intoxication
- Keith Sines, 29 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Trintiy Hankel, 21 - DUI
