Natrona County Arrest Log (4/16/24 – 4/17/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Sandra Lucero, 55 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Caleb Walker, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Anthony Armajo, 29 - Courtesy Hold
- William Watson, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Tyler Edmonson-Gregory, 26 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center
- Alva Brown, 49 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center
- Aaron Maston, 33 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center
- Mary Ellen Yates, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Troy Wagstaff, 27 - Shoplifting
- Benjamin Johnson, 23 - Failure to Comply
- Jesse Pangus, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear
- Caeden Vrana, 19 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply
