Natrona County Arrest Log (4/16/24 – 4/17/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Sandra Lucero, 55 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Caleb Walker, 19 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Anthony Armajo, 29 - Courtesy Hold

William Watson, 34 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Tyler Edmonson-Gregory, 26 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Alva Brown, 49 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Aaron Maston, 33 - Hold for Casper Reentry Center

Mary Ellen Yates, 27 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Troy Wagstaff, 27 - Shoplifting

Benjamin Johnson, 23 - Failure to Comply

Jesse Pangus, 33 - Failure to Comply, Failure to Appear

Caeden Vrana, 19 - Failure to Appear, Failure to Comply

