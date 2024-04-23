Natrona County Arrest Log (4/22/24 – 4/23/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Edgar Ruiz, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Francisco Sosa, 28 - Shoplifting (4th Offense)

Jason Martinez, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Kendra Jones, 41 - Failure to Comply

Seth Cook, 28 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole

Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication

Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Failure to Comply

David Pickering, 45 - Soliciting on Streets & Highways

Tulio Garcia-Salazar, 42 - Immigration Hold

Brian Gilbert, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Sean Maher, 51 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant

Dawn Haworth, 55 - Failure to Comply

Matthew Mitchell, 30 - Serve Jail Time

Chad Beyer, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense

Michael Fowler, 53 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)

Treavor Cooper, 28 - Courtesy Hold

Giovanny Munguia, 30 - Failure to Appear

