Natrona County Arrest Log (4/22/24 – 4/23/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Edgar Ruiz, 47 - Serve Jail Time
- Francisco Sosa, 28 - Shoplifting (4th Offense)
- Jason Martinez, 47 - Serve Jail Time
- Kendra Jones, 41 - Failure to Comply
- Seth Cook, 28 - Failure to Appear, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Brian Sunrhodes, 39 - Public Intoxication
- Gabrielle Swanson, 25 - Failure to Comply
- David Pickering, 45 - Soliciting on Streets & Highways
- Tulio Garcia-Salazar, 42 - Immigration Hold
- Brian Gilbert, 47 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Sean Maher, 51 - Failure to Comply, County Warrant
- Dawn Haworth, 55 - Failure to Comply
- Matthew Mitchell, 30 - Serve Jail Time
- Chad Beyer, 31 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense
- Michael Fowler, 53 - DWUI (1st or 2nd Offense)
- Treavor Cooper, 28 - Courtesy Hold
- Giovanny Munguia, 30 - Failure to Appear
