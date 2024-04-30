Natrona County Arrest Log (4/29/24 – 4/30/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Tammy Barnes, 53 - Failure to Appear

Kaij Mayer, 33 - Serve Jail Time, District Court Bench Warrant

Luke Arcand, 18 - County Warrant

Rita Lopez, 37 - Criminal Warrant, Failure to Comply

Marylee Friday, 21 - Failure to Comply, Hold for Probation and Parole

Bret Devoe, 56 - Serve Jail Time

McKenzie Loren, 22 - Failure to Appear

Ryan Myron, 39 - Failure to Comply

