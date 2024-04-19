Natrona County Arrest Log (4/18/24 – 4/19/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Shayna Childers, 27 - Criminal Warrant

Karina Garcia, 24 - Courtesy Hold

Miguel Bernal-Mohina, 40 - Courtesy Hold

Chelsea Roberts, 33 - Failure to Comply

Beatrice Willis, 51 - Contract Hold

James Graham, 64 - Courtesy Hold

Sadie Petty, 44 - Failure to Comply

Kerry Wells, 36, Failure to Comply

Robert Friday, 30 - Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold

Kimberly Proudfoot, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Jessica Anderson, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Dustin Kennedy, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole

Justin Pedersen, 26 - Failure to Appear

Emmaline Yellowfox, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Carl Faison, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole

Mario Porras, 67 - Public Intoxication

Cheryl Piper, 22 - DUI

Joseph Friday, 24 - Public Intoxication

Joshua Smith, 42 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, County Warrant

Casper's Most Wanted - April 2024 Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department