Natrona County Arrest Log (4/18/24 – 4/19/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Shayna Childers, 27 - Criminal Warrant
- Karina Garcia, 24 - Courtesy Hold
- Miguel Bernal-Mohina, 40 - Courtesy Hold
- Chelsea Roberts, 33 - Failure to Comply
- Beatrice Willis, 51 - Contract Hold
- James Graham, 64 - Courtesy Hold
- Sadie Petty, 44 - Failure to Comply
- Kerry Wells, 36, Failure to Comply
- Robert Friday, 30 - Failure to Comply, Courtesy Hold
- Kimberly Proudfoot, 32 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Jessica Anderson, 26 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Dustin Kennedy, 39 - Hold for Probation and Parole
- Justin Pedersen, 26 - Failure to Appear
- Emmaline Yellowfox, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Carl Faison, 34 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal, Hold for Probation and Parole
- Mario Porras, 67 - Public Intoxication
- Cheryl Piper, 22 - DUI
- Joseph Friday, 24 - Public Intoxication
- Joshua Smith, 42 - Domestic Battery - 1st Offense, County Warrant
Casper's Most Wanted - April 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
600 block of S. David Street SUV Accident
Gallery Credit: Kayla Elizabeth