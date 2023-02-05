Mild Weekend for Casper-Area; But a Chance of Snow Flurries Soon

The National Weather Service is saying Casper has a 46% chance of snow on Monday (less than a 1/2" possible).

Midweek's chances of snow lessen; but with blustery winds.

Detailed Forecast:

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a southwest wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Monda: yA 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Nigh: tPartly cloudy, with a low around 25. Windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11am.

Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy, with a southwest wind 21 to 26 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14. Breezy.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.