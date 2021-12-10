Miley Cyrus Serenades Pete Davidson About His Romance With Kim Kardashian

Miley Cyrus made Pete Davidson blush while singing about Kim Kardashian.

On Thursday (Dec. 9), the "Prisoner" singer and Saturday Night Live comedian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote their upcoming NBC special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

Cyrus introduced her performance by saying, "Pete Davidson, this song is for you. When I saw those photos [of you with Kim], this is what I played."

Cyrus then performed her own rendition of "It Should Have Been Me," originally recorded by Yvonne Fair.

The lyrics tell the story of a woman who is watching her ex marry another woman.

Cyrus' rendition started off with the same original lyrics. About halfway through the performance, she walked over to Davidson. She sat on Fallon's desk while she draped her leg on Davidson's lap. Cyrus then took Davidson's hat off to put it on her own head.

"It should have been me, Pete, how could you do this to me?" she sang. "In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a-- restaurant! I want to watch a movie in frickin' Staten Island."

Watch Miley Cyrus' "It Should Have Been Me" performance, below.

In November, Davidson and Kardashian were photographed arriving at popular high-end Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi in a Lamborghini. They were later seen going to Davidson's family home in Staten Island.

Miley's New Year's Eve Party will air live from Miami, Fla. Dec. 31 at 10:30 PM ET on NBC. You can also live-stream it on Peacock.