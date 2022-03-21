'National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day' is March 29th and we want you to tell us about some of the best local businesses in the Casper area. Nominate your favorite and they will get a chance to receive $500 from The Advocates.

'National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day is a day to celebrate small businesses in our community and this is your chance to give them some shine. Aside from nominating your favorites here, there are many ways you can help.

Shop and Buy gift cards from the establishment

Share their pages on social media

Word of mouth. Talk about the business and encourage others to visit

Nominate your favorite local small business in form below. All businesses will go into a drawing and the winner will receive $500.

Brought to you by The Advocates, your local personal injury attorneys are committed to helping you heal and getting you the compensation you deserve.

*Submissions are accepted until March 28th at 11:59 PM MST.*