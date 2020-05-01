5 Easy Ways to Support Small Businesses Without Spending a Dime

Money may be tight right now, but you can still help out your favorite businesses.

Owning a business sounds both magical and terrifying. I've never owned a business or attempted to open one because it just seems so daunting. There are a lot of moving parts, but also it's a major risk. There is always a chance for failure, especially in this pandemic. We've seen businesses on all levels struggle during this time and my heart really goes out to those who have been chasing their dreams of owning a business.

It you're like me, you don't have all of the money in the world and if you did, you'd be spending a lot more of it on these small businesses. However, thankfully there are still ways that you can help. And the best part is, they don't cost you a dime.