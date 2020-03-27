National Park Service Now Using Reporter’s Funny Phrase as Slogan

A reporter's hilarious response to a bison herd approaching him has now become an official slogan for the National Park Service.

In case you missed it, we shared the story of Deion Broxton who was about to record a segment at Yellowstone when he saw a bison herd heading his way. His hilarious response became a viral sensation.

The National Park Service responded on Twitter with an honor of their own for Deion's correct response to nearby wildlife.

Gotta love how a reporter's honest (and correct) response to nature has now become a slogan. This is how it should be done. Well played, Deion and National Park Service.