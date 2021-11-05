NCHS Recognized For Having Largest DECA Chapter In State

A student club at Natrona County High School was recently recognized for having the largest chapter in its national organization.

According to a statement on Thursday, with 43 students, Casper has the largest DECA chapter in the US. The club was awarded the title for the 2020-2021 school year.

"Each year, DECA recognizes chapters that have built strong local programs focused on serving an exceptional number of members, advisors, alumni and business partners," the announcement states. "These chapters and individuals alike dedicate their year to academic and career preparation, community service projects, membership recruitment, school outreach activities and other DECA-related endeavors. The chapter's advisor and student leaders have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to DECA."

DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares students nationwide for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management, according to the national organization.

"DECA student members leverage their DECA experience to become academically prepared, community-oriented, professionally responsible experienced leaders," the national organization

stated.