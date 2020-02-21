Neighbor Alert: Oregon Trying to Make Idaho Much Bigger – Gosh

You need to be aware that our neighbors to the west are up to something. There is a very real movement in Oregon to convince Idaho to adopt them. This is seriously a thing.

The movement is called Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho. The group has their own Facebook page and is now receiving national coverage from Fox News, CNN and USA Today.

According to reports, the short version of this is many parts of the eastern parts of Oregon don't like what they perceive as the liberal politics of the western part of the state. They want this initiative on the ballot in November.

Napoleon Dynamite is one of my favorite movies ever. Do I want Napoleon's native land of Idaho to get much larger and incorporate more of Oregon? One question: Are you gonna eat those tots?