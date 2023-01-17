Everything New on Disney+ in February

Marvel

Disney+ has a lot of new Marvel stuff coming in February. At the beginning of the month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its streaming debut on the service. A week later, the making-of Assembled special about Wakanda Forever debuts. A few weeks after that, there’s Voices Rising, a series about the making of the music in the film.

In addition there are new Marvel Studios Legends episodes on Ant-Man and his supporting cast ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And in the middle of the month, Disney+ will also debut its new animated series based on the Marvel book Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. There are also more episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch and National Treasure: Edge of History, plus a new Pixar short featuring Dug the dog from Up.

Heres the full list of everything coming to Disney+ in February 2023:

Wednesday, February 1

New Library Titles
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Dead End Express (S1)
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S1, S2, S3)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)
- O Coro: Sucesso, Aqui Vou Eu (S1)

Lucasfilm Ltd.
Disney+ Originals

The Chorus: Success, Here I Go - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
National Treasure: Edge of History - Episode 9, “A Meeting with Salazar”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 206, “Tribe”

Friday, February 3

New Library Titles
- Clan of the Meerkats
- Life Below Zero (S19)
- Water and Power: A California Heist

Wednesday, February 8

New Library Titles
- 7 Toughest Days (S1)
- Arranged (S1)
- Celebrity House Hunting (S1)
- Dance Moms (S1, S2, S7)
- Dance Moms: Miami (S1)
- Forged in Fire: Knife or Death (S1, S2)
- Forged in Fire (S4)
- Ghost Hunters (S1, S2)
- Hamster & Gretel (S1, 5 episodes)
- History’s Greatest Mysteries (S1, S2)
- Ice Road Truckers (S11)
- Man vs. Child Chef Showdown (S2)
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 7 episodes)
- The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)
- The Proof Is Out There (S1, S2)
- Rescue Cam (S1)
- Storage Wars: Barry’s Best Buys (S1)
- Storage Wars: Miami (S1)
- Storage Wars: New York (S1, S2)
- Storage Wars (S14)

Marvel
Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Premiere
National Treasure: Edge of History - Finale, Episode 10 “Treasure Protectors”
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 207 and Episode 208

Friday, February 10

New Library Titles
- 42 to 1
- The Christmas Consultant
- Feliz Navidad
- House of Darkness
- Liz & Dick
- People Presents: Once Upon a Main Street
- The Real MVP: The Wanda Durant Story
- The Santa Con
- Tommy
- Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
- Turkey Hollow
- Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter

Disney+
Disney+ Originals

Dug Days: Carl’s Date - Premiere
Marvel Studios Legends - "Ant-Man" and "Hank & Janet" and "Wasp"

Disney
loading...

Wednesday, February 15

New Library Titles
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S3)
- Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist (S1)
- Mars (S1)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 6 episodes)
- SuperKitties (S1, 7 episodes)

Disney+ Originals

Mila in the Multiverse - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 209, “The Crossing”

Friday, February 17

New Library Titles
- Inside Airport Lost & Found
- Making the Wish: Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

Wednesday, February 22

New Library Titles
- To Catch a Smuggler (S4)
- Ultimate Airport Dubai (S1, S2, S3)

Lucasfilm Ltd.
Disney+ Originals

The Low Tone Club - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 210 “Retrieval”

Friday, February 24

New Library Titles
- Blow Your Mind
- Tini: The New Life of Violetta

