Of Marvel’s three 2022 movies, one reigned supreme at the U.S. box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed $439.9 million in domestic release. (Interestingly, although it made less money in the United States, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made more money worldwide, at least so far, with $955.7 million compared to $821.7 million.) Now, after a fairly successful run in theaters, the movie is headed to streaming.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut on Disney+ next month. When it does it will be available in the “IMAX Enhanced” format, which supposedly (per the press release) “gives subscribers more picture with an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive viewing experience at home.” Wakanda Forever is the 16th Marvel film on Disney+ that’s been IMAX Enhanced.

The film follows the nation of Wakanda following the death of its king and national hero, T’Challa (the late Chadwick Boseman). While the country searches for a new leader, it comes under attack from Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and his army from the underwater kingdom of Talokan.

Here is a new TV spot for the film hyping the streaming release:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

There’s also a new poster for the film which gives away the secret identity of the new Black Panther that the earlier marketing materials worked so hard to obscure.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts on Disney+ on February 1.

