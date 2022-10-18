Everything New on Disney+ in November
Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months.
There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy tale musical Enchanted. There’s the sequel series to The Santa Clause, dubbed The Santa Clauses. There’s new episodes (including the season finale) of Andor. There’s a batch of shorts based on the animated movie Zootopia. And there’s the debut of Willow, another long-awaited sequel series, this one based on the fantasy movie starring Warwick Davis. Plus, there’s weekly Dancing With the Stars, the making of She-Hulk and Werewolf By Night, a live Elton John concert, and more. (Toldja it was a lot of stuff.)
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in November 2022:
Wednesday, November 2
New Library Titles
- Airport Security (S1, S2, S3)
- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S2)
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S4)
- Dino Ranch (S2, 6 episodes)
- Locked Up Abroad (S3 - 9 episodes, S4 - 3 episodes, S5, S6, S7, S8, S9 - 10 episodes, S10 - 10 episodes, S11)
- To Catch a Smuggler (S1, S2, S3)
Disney+ Originals
Donna Hay Christmas - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Andor - Episode 9
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 206, “Twigs”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 203, “A Gold Bar in Fort Knox”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 3
Thursday, November 3
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Friday, November 4
New Library Titles
- The Gift
- Ocean’s Breath
- Saving Notre Dame
- Shortsgiving
Disney+ Originals
Director by Night - Premiere
Marvel Studios Legends - “King T’challa,” “Princess Shuri,” “The Dora Milaje”
Monday, November 7
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 9 (Live)
Wednesday, November 9
New Library Titles
- Breakthrough (S1, S2)
- Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (S1)
- The Lion Ranger (S1)
- World’s Deadliest (S3)
Disney+ Originals
The Montaners - 5-Episode Premiere
Save Our Squad with David Beckham - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
The Tatami Time Machine Blues - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Zootopia+ (Shorts) - Premiere, All Shorts Streaming
Andor - Episode 10
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 207, “Spirit of the Ducks Part 2”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 204, "Free of Pointless Command"
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 4
Friday, November 11
New Library Titles
- Eyewitness: D-Day
- Fire of Love
- Mary Poppins Returns (Sing-Along Version)
- Port Security: Hamburg
- Sea of Shadows
Monday, November 14
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 10 (Live)
Wednesday, November 16
New Library Titles
- Atlas of Cursed Places (S1)
- Ice Road Rescue (S6)
- Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)
- Ultimate Survival WWII (S1)
- World’s Deadliest Snakes (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Limitless with Chris Hemsworth - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
The Santa Clauses - 2-Episode Premiere, "Chapter One: Good To Ho"
Andor - Episode 11
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 208, “Trade Rumors”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 205, "Blank Expression"
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 5
Friday, November 18
New Library Titles
- Game of Sharks
- Genoa Bridge Disaster
- Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S1, 20 episodes)
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog (S1)
- Mickey Mousekersize (S1)
- Virus Hunters
Disney+ Originals
Best in Snow - Premiere
Disenchanted - Premiere
Mickey: The Story of a Mouse - Premiere
The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse - Premiere
Sunday, November 20
Disney+ Originals
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium - Original Concert Event
Monday, November 21
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Finale, Episode 11 (Live)
Wednesday, November 23
New Library Titles
- Egypt with the World’s Greatest Explorer (S1)
- Last of the Giants: Wild Fish (S1)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 2 episodes)
- The Villains of Valley View (S1, 4 episodes)
- Witness to Disaster (S1)
- World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Andor - Season Finale, Episode 12
Daddies On Request - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 209, “Summer Breezers”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 206, "Commitment to All Things Cozy"
The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Three: Into the Wobbly Wood”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! - Episode 6
Friday, November 25
New Library Titles
- Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force (Special)
- Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean (Special)
Disney+ Originals
The Hip Hop Nutcracker - Premiere
Monday, November 28
New Library Titles
- Mickey Saves Christmas
Wednesday, November 30
New Library Titles
- Buried Secrets of WWII (S1)
- Firebuds (S1, 3 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
- The Witch Doctor Will See You Now (S1)
Disney+ Originals
Willow - Premiere, Episode 1
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 210, “Lights Out”
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Episode 207, "A Joyful Lens"
The Santa Clauses - “Chapter Four: The Shoes Off the Bed Clause”
Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t - Episode 7