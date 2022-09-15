Disney Plus Unveils Lineup For Halloween 2022
Disney+ doesn’t have as much Halloween-centric content in October as, say, Shudder or even Netflix. Still, the streaming service absolutely has some new films and shows for the holiday, including a brand new Marvel “special” titled Werewolf By Night, starring Gael Garcia Bernal. (Disney+ also has the highly-anticipated Hocus Pocus 2, but that technically starts streaming in late September.)
If you’re not in the mood for spooky stuff, Disney+ has new episodes of Andor, the Rogue One prequel series, new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and a new series of animated Star Wars shorts titled Tales of the Jedi. There’s also new episodes of The Mighty Ducks series, Game Changers and the Season 2 premiere of The Mysterious Benedict Society. And, if by some chance you never saw The New Mutants movie, that’s coming to Disney+ as well. It’s ... sort of scary?
Here’s a look at everything new on Disney+ in October.
Monday, October 3
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 3 (Live)
Wednesday, October 5
New Library Titles
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)
- The Simpsons (S33)
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)
- Zorro (S1)
- Zorro (S2)
Disney+ Originals
Shipwreck Hunters Australia - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Available
Andor - Episode 5
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”
Thursday, October 6
Disney+ Originals
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 8
Friday, October 7
New Library Titles
- Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
- Drumline
Disney+ Originals
Werewolf by Night - Premiere
Monday, October 10
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 4 (Live)
Wednesday, October 12
New Library Titles
- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
- Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Big Shot - Season 2 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Andor - Episode 6
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 203 “Coach Classic”
Thursday, October 13
Disney+ Originals
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 9
Friday, October 14
New Library Titles
- Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
- The New Mutants
Monday, October 17
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 5 (Live)
Tuesday, October 18
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 6 (Live)
Wednesday, October 19
New Library Titles
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)
- Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)
- Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)
- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)
- Wicked Tuna (S11)
Disney+ Originals
Andor - Episode 7
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 204 “Draft Day”
Friday, October 21
New Library Titles
- Hall of Villains
Monday, October 24
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 7 (Live)
Wednesday, October 26
New Library Titles
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t (S1, 2 episodes)
Disney+ Originals
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Premiere, All Shorts Streaming
The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2 Premiere
Andor - Episode 8
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”
Friday, October 28
New Library Titles
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
Monday, October 31
Disney+ Originals
Dancing with the Stars - Episode 8 (Live)
