No Joke: You Can Really Call Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man

If you are a comic book or comic book movie fan, then this is a dream come true. You can actually call billionaire, genius, playboy, philanthropist, Tony Stark a.k.a. Iron Man.

The Marvel Comics website and the official Thor Twitter page have both posted Tony's phone number in New York City.

The phone number takes you to Tony's voicemail were you'll hear a Robert Downy Jr. sound-a-like complaining about Thor posting his number online. It's hilarious and definitely worth the call.

While I'm not sure the reason for this, it's a safe bet that it's some type of promotion for the new Thor comic book run.

Whatever the reason, it made my day to hear one of my heroes seemingly speaking directly to me.