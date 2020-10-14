NWS – Wyoming’s Peak Wind Speed Today Was 101 MPH

I don't know about you, but I laugh a little when I hear that we're under a high wind warning. In Wyoming, we call that Tuesday. But, our winds did go triple digits according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Riverton shared this graphic on their Facebook page today.

If you're new to Wyoming, Mount Coffin is located south of Jackson and to the west of Big Piney.

Google Maps Satellite View

According to the NWS graphic, the top wind speed in Casper was around 61 mph today. The funny thing is the winds today were less than was expected.

If it's not windy enough for you today in Wyoming, just wait until tomorrow.