8 Locations in Wyoming Have Reported Hurricane-Force Winds Today

How windy has it been in Wyoming today? The short answer is "very". The longer answer is that already today 8 locations in our state have reported winds at hurricane strength or above.

The National Weather Service out of Riverton shared this graphic earlier today on Facebook.

The link that they shared for "additional locations" shows you the following:

RED CANYON - SOUTH PASS - 91 MPH - 0126 AM 03/29

ELKHORN - 82 MPH - 0857 AM 03/29

SUNLIGHT BASIN 8 E (WYDOT) - 92 MPH 1102 PM 03/28

SHF2 - PORTABLE - 77 MPH 1202 AM 03/29

WRBB PORT NO. 2 - 76 MPH 0134 AM 03/29

JACKSON HOLE - SUMMIT (BTAVA - 85 MPH 0515 AM 03/29

MOOSE 4 N - 82 MPH 0558 AM 03/29

SURPRISE PINNACLE (BTAVAL) - 79 MPH 0900 AM 03/29

Let's be clear that there is a difference between hurricane-force and actual hurricane winds. Real hurricanes as rated by the Saffir-Simpson scale which include wind speeds of 75 mph and up involve constant winds while the ones registered in Wyoming today are gusts. BUT, that's still EIGHT locations that have winds that would qualify as hurricane strength if they were constant.

Even by normal Wyoming windy standards, that's strong winds today.

