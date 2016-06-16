O.J. Simpson Flashback: Wyoming’s ‘Other’ Detective Mark Furman

This week marks the 22nd anniversary of the infamous O.J. Simpson chase. Like many of you, I've been binge watching the ABC/ESPN documentary "O.J. Simpson, Made in America" this week.

When I saw former Los Angles Police Detective Mark Furhman recall his account of the controversial case, it reminded me of another detective named Mark Furman from right here in the Cowboy State.

Wyoming's Mark Furman moved to Rock Springs in 1981. For ten years, he served as a member of the Rock Springs Police Department. In 1992, he joined the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department, where he spent another 21 years working as a detective and crime scene technician.

Unlike the other Mark Fuhrman, the Wyoming detective's career was distinguished. In fact, Furman was once named the American Legion's Peace Officer of the Year.

In 2013, Furman retired from the Sweetwater County Sheriff's Department after 33 years of public service.

Meanwhile, Furhman retired from the Los Angeles Police Department in 1995 and later pleaded "no contest" to perjury charges stemming from his testimony in the Simpson trial. He has since written several books, hosted a talk radio show and currently works as a forensic expert for Fox News.