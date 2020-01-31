On This Wyoming Ranch Everyone Pitches In To Get The Job Done

Wyoming ranchers know that it takes a whole lot of work to keep things running smoothly.

At the Hat Creek Ranch in Wheatland, Wyoming even the pets pitch in to get the job done.

Kitrina (Trina) Morris is the owner of Hat Creek Ranch and her beloved Cane Corso dog Elena is always by her side.

In this video, Elena is helping "train" one of their colts Dom.



Not to be outdone, one of the barn kitties Crazy Cat, takes a turn helping Dom with his training.



I think that this video shows not only Crazy Cat's skills in the saddle but what an amazing horse Dom is.

Frankly, I'd be willing to say he's the true star of the show.

If Trina learns how to train her pets to get up in the morning hours and hay...I'm sending my dogs her way.